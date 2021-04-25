Graham: ‘America Is Not a Racist Country’ — ‘Our Systems Are Not Racist’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) declared on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that America did not have systemic racism and it was not a racist country.

The South Carolina Republican lawmaker pointing to the elections of former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris as an example.

Anchor Chris Wallace said, “Senator, is there systemic racism in this country in policing and in other institutions?”

Graham said, “No, not in my opinion. We just elected a two-term African American president; the vice president is of African American and Indian descent. So our systems are not racist. America is not a racist country. Within every society, you have bad actors. The Chauvin trial was a just result. What’s happening in Ohio where the police officer had to use deadly force to prevent a young girl from being stabbed to death is a different situation in my view.”

“So this attack on police and policing — reform the police, call them all racist, no,” he added. “America is a work in progress but the best place on the planet. And Joe Biden spent a lot of time running the place down. I wish he would stop it.”

