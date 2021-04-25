Kamala Harris: Joe Biden ‘Has an Extraordinary Amount of Courage’

During Sunday’s “State of the Union” on CNN, Vice President Kamala Harris declared that President Joe Biden had “an extraordinary amount of courage.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “President Biden always said that he wants you to be the last person in the room particularly for big decisions just as he was for President Obama. He just made a really big decision, Afghanistan. Were you the last person in the room?”

Harris said, “Yes.”

Bash said, “And you feel comfortable?”

Harris said, “This is a president who has an extraordinary amount of courage. He is someone who I have seen over and over again make decisions based on what he truly believes based on his years of doing this work and studying these issues, what he truly believes is the right thing to do. I’m going to tell you something about him. He is acutely aware that it may not be politically popular or advantageous for him personally. It’s really something to see. I wish that the American public could see sometimes what I see because ultimately and the decision always rests with him, but I have seen him over and over again make decisions based exactly on what he believes is right, regardless of what maybe the political people tell him is in his best selfless interest.”

