McCarthy: Biden’s First 100 Days Were a ‘Bait and Switch’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office amounted to a “bait and switch.”

Anchor Chris Wallace said, “How do you rate President Biden’s first 100 days in office, and will you, or do you think will any Republicans, support his plan for trillions of dollars in new spending and new taxes for infrastructure and social programs?”

McCarthy said, “If I look at the 100 days, it’s more of a bait and switch. The bait was he was going to govern as bipartisan, but the switch is he’s governed as a socialist. If you’re looking at infrastructure, it’s the same as the coronavirus. Less than 9% went to the virus. Less than 6% in the infrastructure goes to infrastructure. Republicans would be the first one that would work with him, but I think the very first thing we would need to do, define what infrastructure is, roads, bridges, airports, broadband. We would get this done. He is trying to pick a number instead of first saying, what do we need to make America competitive?”

McCarthy added, “I have not met with the president one time, nor had one conversation.”

