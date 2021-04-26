CNN’s Dr. Wen: ‘Outdoor Mask Mandates Should Just Go’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN Medical Analyst, ER physician, Milken Institute School of Public Health at the George Washington University Visiting Professor, and former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen called for the elimination of outdoor mask mandates, regardless of whether people are vaccinated.

Wen stated, “Frankly, outdoor mask mandates should just go, regardless of whether you’re vaccinated. There are a lot of locales and states that still have blanket mask mandates, so even if you live in a suburban area or rural area, where you don’t see that many people, there are still mask mandates in place. That does not make any sense. So, I actually think outdoor mask mandates can go. But I also think that we can do a lot more with specifically incentivizing vaccination, including allowing businesses to come back at full capacity if they’re checking for proof of vaccination.”

