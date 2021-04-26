Appearing Monday on the Fox News Channel, former Las Vegas Police Lt. Randy Sutton warned that a “public safety crisis” is coming as police officers leave the force in record numbers across the United States.

A transcript is as follows:

HARRIS FAULKNER: A retired NYPD sergeant warned this morning on the impact of anti-police sentiment. Here’s a quote: “Cops are forming a conga line down at the pension section and I don’t blame them. NYPD cops are looking for better jobs with other departments or even embarking on new careers.” […] We have talked all pandemic about the pressure on police officers. First COVID, then the protesting that turned violent. So much going on. What has them leaving now?

RANDY SUTTON: There is so much in play here […] The area I want to talk about right now is the psychological and the emotional injuries that are taking place, because they are part and parcel of why cops are leaving at record levels. And it isn’t just NYPD. It is quite literally every major city in the country. And I’ve been, you know, during our discussions previously, Harris, I forecasted a criminal justice crisis and it is barreling towards us. A public safety crisis is coming towards us like a freight train. And we are seeing this is just the beginning. I don’t want to sound like, you know, about the sky is falling, but the sky is falling.