Scalise on Defunding Police: Dems Going ‘All in on This Crazy Idea’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) sounded off on the push from the far left to defund the police.

Scalise said Democrats are going “all in on this crazy idea” to defund the police. He then highlighted “wasteful spending” and other items from their “socialist agenda” that he called “out of touch with America.”

“People don’t want to see police defunded. And every community across America you see that,” Scalise emphasized. “The Democrats, for whatever reason, have just gone all-in on this crazy idea. But there’s other things, too. I mean, you’ve already seen what they’re doing with opening our borders, with just continuing to kowtow to China. They won’t confront China. And then jobs and the economy continue to be a big issue. And frankly, when you go around the country, every small business person that you talk to says they are looking for workers, and yet what you saw in that boondoggle, the wasteful spending and corruption in the last spending bill that had very little — over 90% had nothing to do with COVID, it’s giving checks to felons in prison and all of that kind of stuff, Green New Deal, that’s killing energy jobs. People are fed up with that kind of socialist agenda.”

He continued, “We are talking more about helping families get back on their feet, rounding the corner on COVID, getting kids back in the classroom where the sign says kids should be in the classroom, but the liberals in Washington want to just continue bending down to these liberal unions that want to keep kids out of school. So, they are disconnected in Washington from the reality, and I think that’s why Speaker Pelosi, this socialist agenda she’s pushing, is out of touch with America.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent