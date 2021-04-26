Schumer: Despite Manchin Opposition, ‘Reconciliation Is on the Table’ for Infrastructure

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reacted to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) opposing using reconciliation to pass infrastructure legislation by saying that if Democrats can’t pass needed legislation in a bipartisan way, they will figure out how to pass it, and “reconciliation is on the table.”

Schumer said, “We need big, bold action. That’s what America needs. We want to do as much of that as we can in a bipartisan way, and we’re proceeding to do that. The water bill that will be on the floor this week came out of committee unanimously. And it’s quite similar to what the Republican — the ten Republican members of the gang of 20 proposed.”

He added, “We will try to do as much of what we can in a bipartisan way. And that’s good and that’s working in a good way. But if there are needs of the people that can’t be done in a bipartisan way, our caucus will put our heads together, we will figure out how to get it done. Certainly, no decisions have been made yet, but reconciliation is on the table.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett