Behar: Republicans Are Flailing Because Biden ‘Is Killing It’ with ‘Fantastic Programs’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” she believed that Republicans were saying “crazy” things in an attempt to distract from her view that President Joe Biden was “killing it.”

She attributed her opinion of Biden to the “fantastic programs going on.”

Behar said, “Well, that’s crazy because he’s equating having your children wear masks with getting beaten up by your parents? This has been a week of crazies on the Republican side. Rick Santorum is saying that Native American culture never existed. Lindsey Graham says there is no systemic racism in the United States. And Newt Gingrich says that a gay pride flag is un-American. OK?”

She added, “So the question is, what’s going on here? These are not stupid people, not really, but they seem to be very cynically appealing to a very low denominator out there, whoever these people are, who are so, like, in the cult and so enamored of Trumpism and so hating of liberals that they will believe anything that these guys tell them. It’s very un-American. And also, as an added gesture, there is no Republican position on what to do with the American people. So this is a big distraction from the fact that Joe Biden is killing — you know, killing it in the United States because he’s got fantastic programs going on, and the American people like it. So they’re upset about that, too. It’s just an insane time we’re in, and these people are making it worse.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN