Clyburn: ‘We’ve Got to Pay Better Salaries’ for Police Officers

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said that the biggest problem with policing is recruiting, not training, and “and we’ve got to pay better salaries. You’re not going to get good people for the kind of salaries that we pay these police officers.”

