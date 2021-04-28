Dem Rep. Jayapal on Giuliani Raid: ‘I’m Glad the FBI Is Doing What They’re Doing’

Wednesday on CNN, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) indicated that she was pleased about the developments involving former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani announced earlier in the day.

Giuliani, who had served as legal counsel for former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial, told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota she was “glad” the FBI had raided Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment.

“Well, going back to the first impeachment trial, Alisyn … we that knew Rudy Giuliani was a very important figure in everything that was happening,” she said. “And so I’m not surprised by this. I think it’s an important development and we have to keep people accountable. I’m glad the FBI is doing what they’re doing.”

