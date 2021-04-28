Graham: ‘Better Opportunities’ for GOP in 2022 Than 1994

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Republicans have better prospects for gains than they had in the 1994 midterm elections following the 1992 presidential election of Bill Clinton.

In 1994, Republicans took control of both the House and Senate for the first time in decades, which was accomplished under Newt Gingrich’s leadership.

Partial transcript as follows:

HANNITY: OK, to me, it’s simple. I say it in less than a minute. The Republican Party has to be the party of liberty, freedom, the Constitution, including the First and Second Amendment. It’s got to be the party of law and order, safety and security in our cities. The party of educational choice, the party of constitutionalists on the bench, lower taxes, less bureaucracy.

GRAHAM: Amen.

HANNITY: Secure borders, energy independence, peace through strength, trust and verify and free and fair trade and free market solutions to health care that protect existing conditions. What do I miss?

GRAHAM: Nothing. If we don’t win in 2022, we should have our ass kicked because they’re destroying our country. People are dumbfounded about how liberal Joe Biden has been.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Well, the country will get a kick in the ass because they’re going to ruin the country. Socialism, whatever manifestation, whatever form has failed.

GRAHAM: Yeah, yeah.

So here’s what I’m telling you, I think the Republican Party will win on policy. We need good candidates like Herschel Walker, who has created a job, knows how to talk to the people in Georgia, let’s put our best team on the field, get behind President Trump with an agenda, just like you described, and take this fight to every state in the nation to save America while we still can.

I think it’s going to be a blowout year for Republicans. If this election is about policy, we are going to win.

HANNITY: I’ll have help if Republicans are smart. That’s the Make America Great Again agenda. That’s the Reagan agenda.

GRAHAM: Yeah, right, amen.

HANNITY: That’s the conservative agenda.

OK. Now, this is a bellwether year, you were right about the House five seats away, OK. In the Senate, you can’t have a bigger bellwether — Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Hampshire. They really hate Ron Johnson. They’re trying to crush him, the left in this country.

GRAHAM: Right, right, right.

HANNITY: Wisconsin, then you had Ohio, then you had Arizona.

Can you have a better bellwether than those Senate races? I don’t think so.

GRAHAM: I’ve ever seen better opportunities for the Republican Party to come roaring back than I did since 1994.

I talked to Newt, the smartest guy ever been to politics. He thinks this is a better year for Republicans because the agenda of Joe Biden and AOC is really anti-American at every phase of the agenda, from the economy, from border security to foreign policy, declaring war on the cops.

We’re set to come back. Let’s get good candidates.