Maddow: Scott Saying GOP Supports Making it Easier to Vote and Dems Blocking Police Reform Won’t ‘Ring’ ‘in the News World’

During MSNBC’s coverage of President Joe Biden’s speech before Congress on Wednesday, host Rachel Maddow said Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-SC) statements that Republicans support making it easier to vote and that Democrats are blocking police reform will be difficult to believe for people who pay attention to politics and “in the news world, I don’t think will ring.”

Maddow said, “I do think it’s going to be hard for most people who are paying any attention to politics to swallow the Republicans support making it easier to vote line and the whole line that he had — the long passage he had about how Democrats are the ones who are blocking police reform. There’s some stuff there that may make sense in a sliver of Republican world. But in the news world, I don’t think will ring.”

