Nicolle Wallace: ‘Operation Warp Speed Didn’t Do Anything to Get a Needle into an Arm’

During MSNBC’s coverage of President Joe Biden’s speech before Congress on Wednesday, host Nicolle Wallace reacted to Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-SC) response to Biden’s speech by claiming that Operation Warp Speed “didn’t do anything to get a needle into an arm.”

Wallace said, “This is a speech delivered from a planet where facts don’t matter, which is where the current Republican Party resides. So, it’s really not his fault. But it is his responsibility to get his facts straight. He said this, that Biden inherited a country that had already rounded the bend on COVID, 4,000 people a day were dying in January. So, I don’t know, again, on what planet we had rounded the bend, and Operation Warp Speed didn’t do anything to get a needle into an arm. So, a lot of disinformation.”

