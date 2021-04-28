Watch: Meghan McCain Accuses ‘The View’ of Ignoring Hunter Biden Stories

Meghan McCain told her co-hosts on Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” that they have not been even-handed on coverage using the example of a lack of Hunter Biden coverage compared to a great deal of negative coverage of former President Donald Trump’s children.

McCain said, “What I find interesting is not the stories we talk about, but the stories we don’t talk about. We never talked about Hunter Biden, whereas if Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump, Jr. coughed in the wrong directions, It probably would have taken up the first two blocks.”

She continued, “It’s interesting because my husband and I, as you know, our whole world is conservatively media. He founded and runs one of the most influential conservative websites on the internet. The reason why these outlets need to exist is because everything else is liberal. There’s a reason why Fox is killing it in the ratings and laps everyone else. It’s because it seems like it’s rigged every place else. You think Jim Acosta isn’t an activist? I don’t have any trust in people on CNN. I take such umbrage at this entire concept that liberal media, which runs all of media, all tech, all entertainment, all music, all three branches of government, I’m supposed to feel bad because there are two things from Fox News that was inaccurate. Let’s go down the things every day that are inaccurate on CNN and MSNBC, and then we’ll talk about fairness in the media.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN