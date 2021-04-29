Biden: American People Aren’t Racist, But ‘After 400 Years,’ Black People ‘So Far Behind the Eight Ball’ in Education, Health, and Opportunity

During a portion of an interview with NBC aired on Thursday’s broadcast of “NBC Nightly News,” President Joe Biden responded to Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-SC) speech on Wednesday and stated that while he doesn’t think the American people are racist, “after 400 years, African Americans have been left in a position where they are so far behind the eight ball in terms of education and health, in terms of opportunity.”

Host Craig Melvin asked, “He said among other things, America isn’t racist. Is it?”

Biden responded, “No, I don’t think the American people are racist. But I think after 400 years, African Americans have been left in a position where they are so far behind the eight ball in terms of education and health, in terms of opportunity.”

He also stated, “I think the overhang from all of the Jim Crow and before that slavery has had a cost and we have to deal with it.”

