Cruz: Biden Address ‘Frightening,’ ‘Masquerading in Boring Tones’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress on multiple policy fronts.

The Texas Republican U.S. Senator called the speech “frightening” while masquerading as “boring.”

Partial transcript as follows:

Well, look, I think the speech tonight, you could sum up in three words, boring but radical. The speech by design was common dulcet tones. You know, I challenge you to remember a single line from the speech. I mean, it was monotone, the chamber was nearly empty. And that really has characterized the first 100 days of Joe Biden that he’s tried to say nothing notable. He’s tried to tweet nothing notable.

I think that made the political decision that many people were tired of the drama of the previous four years, and they wanted something calm. And so — but Joe is deliberately being boring. But the substance of what he’s saying is radical. This is the most radical, first 100 days of any president in the history of this country. This makes Barack Obama look mild and moderate. You look at what Joe Biden stood up there tonight and said.

He said number one, we’re raising taxes, we’re raising every tax. If you pay taxes in America, your taxes are going up. He said that they’re going to raise individual income taxes. They’re going to raise corporate income taxes. They’re going to raise taxes on small businesses. They’re going to raise capital gains taxes. They’re going to raise the death tax. Every tax is going up. And it’s to the tune of trillions of dollars.

Look at what Joe Biden didn’t say tonight. He didn’t say we’re opening up small businesses. He didn’t say we’re getting people back to work. He didn’t say we’re getting kids back in school completely missing from his remarks tonight. What was the outrage that more than half of the kids in America are not in person in school five days a week, and he provided zero solution to the crisis at the border that he caused. He pretended it didn’t exist.

This was all about trillions of dollars in spending, massive job-killing regulations, trillions of dollars in taxes. And it was — it was an unapologetic partisan speech. There wasn’t even the tiniest fig leaf of an outreach to the other side. You know, it was 100 days ago, he gave his inauguration. We talked about unity. He talked about common ground. All of that was gone tonight.

Tonight, this was an agenda that was set by Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and AOC. It’s the radicals and socialists. What did he talk about also? The Corrupt Politicians Act, H.R. 1, a federal takeover of elections to keep Democrats in power forever. And he didn’t once reject the radical Democratic plan we saw introduced this last week to pack the U.S. Supreme Court with four new liberals.

This was a frightening speech, and it was a frightening speech masquerading in really boring tones.