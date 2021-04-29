Dem Rep. Jones: Tim Scott Has to Deny ‘His Own Life Experience’ ‘to Win Re-Election’

During an interview with CBS on Thursday, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) said that Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) belongs to a party where he has to say “things that are a direct denial of his own life experience” in order to get re-elected.

Jones said, “I sometimes feel for Tim Scott. Because he’s a member of a party where he has to say things like this in order to win re-election, things that are a direct denial of his own life experience. I mean, he lists all these examples of racism and then proceeded to deny that racism is a serious issue in this country. And so, I’m just — I’m hopeful that he’ll come to his senses on this subject, at least on the question of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. He is working in earnest with Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA), who has, obviously, been the author of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to try to get it passed in the Senate. But of course, we should not be passing a watered-down version of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. We should be passing it as it was passed in the House version.”

Jones also stated that in 2020, Scott’s police reform bill was inadequate, “And so Democrats, rightfully, said, we’re going to wait until we have the majority, a few more months from then, to pass something like the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.” And that passing the full George Floyd Justice in Policing Act “requires changes to, and my preference would be a full abolition of that Jim Crow relic known as the filibuster.”

