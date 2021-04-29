FNC’s Dean: Cuomo Needs to Be Impeached Today Instead of Current ‘Whitewash’ – He Covered up Nursing Home Deaths to Sell His Book

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean stated that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) administration covered up the coronavirus death toll in nursing homes because “he had a book to sell, a $4 million book.” And called for the New York legislature to end its “whitewash of an impeachment” and impeach Cuomo immediately.

Dean said Cuomo “would go on these interviews on television, when they would finally ask him the question about the nursing homes, he would give false information and he knew all along he was lying. So why did he and his top aides, including Melissa DeRosa, go to such great lengths to make sure that no one would find out the real total of the deaths? I think it’s because it’s criminal and he had a book to sell, a $4 million book.”

She later added, “Our lawmakers in Albany need to do something. This whitewash of an impeachment is ridiculous. Go in there today and get it done. There are at least four investigations into this governor. How much more do you need to get him out?”

