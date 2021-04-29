FNC’s Juan Williams Claims Republicans Lied About Cities Burning from BLM Riots

Fox News political analyst Juan Williams told his co-hosts on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Five” that people on the right “put out lies” that “cities burned last summer” during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

Williams said, “I think the far left of the Democratic Party and all their woke language really alienates a lot of moderate voters not only in the Democratic Party but people who are on the right and you might have been discontented with President Trump, and they hear all this stuff, and they think this is a little too far for their taste.”

He continued, “I wish there were people on the right who were willing to say we’ve got a problem with our extreme right, the people who were saying all those awful things before the January 6 riot at the Capitol. The people who want to put out lies like, ‘Oh yeah, the cities burned last summer.’ I think it’s important that people who are honest in American politics be able to hold honest discussions without allowing the extremists to set the agenda.”

Co-host Katie Pavlich said, “I think it’s clear a number of Republicans across the board came out against what happened on Jan. 6 while it was happening.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade said, “By the way, Juan, the cities did burn, if you count Chicago, Minneapolis, New York, Seattle, and Portland, but besides that, I think it was a pretty good summer.”

Williams responded, “That’s not true.”

