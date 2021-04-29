Graham: Biden ‘Embraced Socialism,’ ‘Made Barack Obama Look Like Ronald Reagan’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” immediately following President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reacted to the remarks with very disparaging terms.

The South Carolina Republican said the speech had scared him. However, he spoke favorably of Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who offered the Republican response.

“Joe Biden scared the hell out of me,” he said. “He looked weak as commander in chief, and he embraced socialism. Tim Scott made me feel great about being a Republican, proud to be from South Carolina, and hopeful about my country. But he became public enemy number one tonight. Check out the internet and see what the liberals are saying about Tim Scott. So votetimscott.com is his website.”

“They’re going to crush this guy if they can. Jaime Harrison, my opponent who raised $132 million and is now the Democratic National Committee Chairman,” Graham continued. “He is going after Tim in a big way tonight. So if you want to help Tim, go to votetimscott.com and give what you can because the enemies of Tim Scott are going to do the same tonight. We need to have Tim’s back like you had my back. I remember what it was like after Kavanaugh. Tim is in for a real challenge here, and we need to help him.”

Graham noted how the speech had touched on socialism and said in comparison. It made former President Barack Obama look like his predecessor, former President Ronald Reagan.

“[I] saw a socialist tonight,” Graham said. “I saw a man who embraced socialism — what did he tell us? To save American families, we’re going to grow the government. The bottom line is, infrastructure now is about climate change. It’s not about roads and bridges. And he talked about Russia and China in terms that were really unnerving to me. Do you think after listening to Joe Biden tonight that anybody that Kremlin is worried? Do you think the Chinese have any fear in them after hearing this speech tonight? It was so incoherent on foreign policy; he talked about leaving Afghanistan is that there’s no consequence to leaving. He turned down sound military advice. This is the same Joe Biden that allowed ISIS to come back by leaving a rock.”

“You just wait and see what happens,” he added. The bottom line tonight, that if I ever hear that Joe Biden’s a moderate again, I’m going to throw up. Because after night, he embraced socialism. He made Barack Obama look like Ronald Reagan. But here’s the good news, there’s a better way, and Tim Scott embodies that way. Tim Scott did not only himself proud tonight, but he did conservatism proud.”

