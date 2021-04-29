Kamala Harris: America Isn’t a Racist Country — But We Have to ‘Speak Truth’ About History of Racism

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday reacted to Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-SC) rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s congressional address.

In responding to Biden Wednesday, Scott pushed back against the notion of the United States being a “racist country.” His comments were met with backlash from Democrats and members of the media.

In an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Harris agreed with Scott about the country not being “racist,” but emphasized the importance of speaking “truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today.”

“First of all, no, I don’t think America is a racist country,” Harris declared. “But we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today. And I applaud the president for always having the ability and the courage, frankly, to speak truth about it.”

“One of the greatest threats to our national security is domestic terrorism manifested by white supremacists,” she added. “And so, these are issues that we must confront, and it doesn’t, it does not help to heal our country to unify us as a people to ignore the realities of that. And I think the president has been outstanding and a real national leader on the issue of saying let’s confront the realities and let’s deal with it, knowing we all have so much more in common than what separates us. And the idea is that we want to unify the country, but not without speaking truth and requiring accountability, as appropriate.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent