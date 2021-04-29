Michael Cohen: Trump Is Not Running in 2024 — ‘Grift’ to Raise Money off the ‘Ignorant’

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen predicted Thursday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that Trump was not going to run for president in 2024.

Anchor Alisyn Camerota asked, “You know, Michael, I also want to ask you because I haven’t talked to you since then. I want to acknowledge that you did predict what would happen if Donald Trump lost the election, and you told Congress. I mean, a Congressional committee that he would not leave peacefully, So I just want to remind everybody what you said back on February 27, 2019.”

In a video from his Congressional testimony, Cohen said, “Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020, that there will never be a peaceful transition of power.”

Camerota said, “Sadly, that came to pass with the insurrection on January 6th. I mean, you know, you saw it coming, and so because you know this so well, do you think that President Trump has any intention of running for office again at this point?”

Cohen said, “So, the answer to that is no. He’s not going to be running again. It’s all a grift. It’s all so that he can continue to raise money off the backs of the ignorant who believe him. That continues, to this day, to listen to this racist, sexist, misogynistic, xenophobic, homophobic, Islamaphobic anti-Semite. That’s the saddest part, and there were 74 million people that voted for him. The question becomes, why? Why? He is the most flawed human being, right? And it’s sad. It really is sad that people are still thinking that he could possibly run.”

