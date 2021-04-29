Tim Scott: Left Responded to My Speech by Doubling Down on ‘Liberal Oppression’ and Attacking My Skin Color

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) reacted to “Uncle Tim” trending on social media in response to his speech on Wednesday night by stating that the left “doubled down on this concept of liberal oppression.” And “they have doubled down that they are going to not attack my policies, but they are literally attacking the color of my skin. You cannot step out of your lane according to the liberal elite left.”

Scott said, “Well, I’ll just say that the response to my speech last night from the left was for me to mention that intolerance so often comes from the left with words like Uncle Tim and the n-word being used against me by the left, and last night what was trending in social media was Uncle Tim. And they doubled down on this concept of liberal oppression. It is stunning in 2021 that those who speak about ending discrimination want to end it by more discrimination. Look at [the] COVID package, the COVID package itself discriminated against white farmers. Why we had the Pigford settlements in the early 90s, so that black farmers would be treated fairly by the federal government. Now, we’re going to reverse that and discriminate against white farmers. Did we not learn the lesson the first time around? And I’ll just tell you that it has been an amazing morning with so many good people calling. But the left is — they have doubled down that they are going to not attack my policies, but they are literally attacking the color of my skin. You cannot step out of your lane according to the liberal elite left.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett