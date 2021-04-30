GOP Rep. Donalds: ‘Tim Scott Is a Threat’ to the Left Because It’s Harder to Push Their Agenda ‘If People Actually Like the Country’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said the left is scared of people like him and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) because “it’s much harder for you to push your radical agenda if people actually like the country.”

Donalds said that many white liberals “love to demean a black conservative because we don’t go along with their ideology and that is the problem we’re having. You know, the left likes to talk about being tolerant. Well, show it now. Be tolerant.”

He later added, “They’re afraid because the more that our voices are heard and we actually tell people the way we view America, and frankly, the way things actually are in America, it’s much harder for you to push your radical agenda if people actually like the country. That’s what this is all about at the end of the day. So yeah, Tim Scott is a threat to what they want to accomplish.”

