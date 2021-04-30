Gov. DeSantis: ‘For Sure’ Signing Florida Voting Bill — More Reforms Coming

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” that he would “for sure” sign an election bill passed by the Florida legislature.

Ingraham said, “Governor DeSantis, Florida voted to add security to your elections. Do you plan on signing that?”

DeSantis said, “For sure. In Florida, we have voter ID. We’ve had voter ID. It works. It’s the right thing to do. We didn’t do unsolicited mail ballots this last election. We made sure the right people were in place. We are counting 11 million votes by midnight on election night. It was free, it was fair, it was transparent.”

He continued, “The reforms we have coming will make it even better. We’re banning ballot harvesting and making sure the Zuckerberg groups can’t come into spent private money to administer elections like they did in Pennsylvania and some of these other states. We think we led the nation. We’re trying to stay ahead of the curve to make sure the elections are run well. In Florida, you can be confident that your vote counts.”

On a national voting law passed by the House, Ingraham asked, “What are they going to do if HR1 passes?”

DeSantis said, “We will absolutely sue. It’s unconstitutional. Here is the thing, it clearly doesn’t apply to state elections or presidential. So you could be in a situation where the federal government is trying to run Congress elections, and we’re running our presidential and governor elections.”

