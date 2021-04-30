Tim Scott: Left Not Concerned with ‘Ending Prejudice’ — ‘It Has Everything to Do with Claiming or Getting More Power’

On the heels of his delivery of the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) reacted to some of his critics in the wake of that response.

Republicans lauded Scott for what had traditionally been difficult for the party not in power.

Scott summed up the reaction as the left having “lost their mind,” and he questioned the motivations of their responses.

“The left has lost their mind today,” he said. “It’s really saddening to see that. What the left is doing is fighting bigotry with bigotry. And they have exposed their hypocrisy and their true motivation. It has nothing to do with ending prejudice. It has everything to do with claiming or getting more power. I have never seen such power grab and using people in such a despicable way. It is really disheartening to see the left’s response, and frankly, even Twitter’s response to racism and racial slurs. If it comes from the left, it must be OK, according to Twitter’s response 12 hours later. But thanks to your viewers for going to votetimscott.com. Thank you all so much.”

“That really made a difference because Lindsey is right,” Scott continued. “The next several months, if not the next two years of my life, will be standing in the gap for what we know as traditional American values. We love people, not parties. We love the content, not the color. Our nation stands in greatness because we fought back against those darker angels, and we believed frankly in the better angels. I wish to Democrats who always feigned or virtue-signal would take a look at the mirror and ask themselves, would they put up with that from anyone other than themselves? And if you won’t police yourselves, don’t look to the other side.”

