Watch: Texas Rancher’s Fox News Interview Disrupted by Federal Agents Chasing Migrants

Texan rancher John Sewell was interrupted during a Fox News interview on Thursday’s broadcast of “America’s Newsroom” when federal agents with barking dogs pursued migrants on his property.

Dogs could be heard barking over host Dana Perino reading a statement from Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) criticizing President Joe Biden for not addressing immigration and the border during his speech to Congress.

Sewell said, “Dana, I’m sorry, I had a group of guys coming through looking for some immigrants. You’re going to have to put it back at me again. I’m just going to tell you that we don’t have — we’re not getting the support as the U.S., this is not fanning out good for us. We’re under siege here. And when I say that, I’ve already caught three this morning before breakfast.”

Perino said, “You said you caught three of them, then what do you do?”

Sewell added, “I obviously call the Border Patrol. That’s our first line of defense. And that’s another thing. You know, we’re nervous as to what we can get away with and what we can’t get away with. You know, these people — it seems like they have more rights than we do. Unfortunately, we’re having to battle this, and the CBP is telling us that all they do is enforce policy. Well, if the policy from the administration is catch and release, let’s say, because that’s all we’re doing, we’re taking them back to the border, testing some, maybe all. I don’t know the true answer to that, and turning them loose in the U.S., we’re not turning them back, and I said before, these people are coming to you guys. They’re not staying here with us.”

