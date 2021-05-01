Biden: Schools ‘Should Probably All Be Open’ by Fall, There’s Not Much Evidence of Large Transmission among Young

Ian Hanchett

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Today,” President Joe Biden said that K-12 schools “should probably all be open” for in-person instruction five days a week by the fall, and that there’s not good evidence that there’s much transmission of the coronavirus among young people.

Host Craig Melvin asked, “Kids in K-12 schools, obviously, are not going to be able to get the vaccine by the fall. Should all schools in this country be open this fall for five-day-a-week, in-person learning, regardless?”

Biden responded, “Based on the science and the CDC, they should probably all be open. There’s not overwhelming evidence that there’s much of a transmission among young people.”

