Dershowitz: ‘Very Upset’ About Giuliani FBI Raid — ‘It’s Not Constitutional’

Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz on Sunday criticized the FBI raid on his Manhattan apartment.

Dershowitz said during an interview with New York City WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable” that the raid is “just not constitutional.” He compared it to what happens in “banana republics” and Fidel Castro’s Cuba.

“[I]’m very upset about what’s going on with Rudy Giuliani,” Dershowitz said to open his appearance with John Catsimatidis. “In banana republics, in Castro‘s Cuba, in many parts of the world when a candidate loses for president, they go after the candidate, they go after his lawyers, they go after his friends. That didn’t happen in America, and that’s happening in America now. They’re going after Rudy Giuliani … Who knows who’s going to be next? And they’re going after him in inappropriate ways. A search warrant on a lawyer or a doctor or a priest? You don’t use search warrants when people have privileged information on their cell phones and in their computers. You use a subpoena. The difference between a subpoena and a search warrant is like night and day.”

“It’s just not constitutional,” he continued. “And that’s why when Rudy called me yesterday, I said sure I’ll help out. I’m in favor of the Constitution.”

Giuliani later added, “Look, I think the government made a serious mistake when they went by search warrant. They gave Rudy Giuliani lots of legal arguments … that I think he can prevail on. … Apparently, they went after the cloud and went after other material and information without telling him. That’s just not the way the government is supposed to treat its citizens.”

