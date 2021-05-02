Hawley: The Left Loves ‘the Power over Speech’ Big Tech Has

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) railed against big tech.

Hawley noted how big tech flexed its muscles in the 2020 presidential election by deplatforming now-former President Donald Trump and censored a report about wrongdoings by Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden. According to Hawley, Democrats “love the power over speech” big tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter have.

“I think a lot of folks in Washington, and that unfortunately includes a lot of people who call themselves conservatives, don’t really understand just how powerful big tech is, although I tell you what, Mark, after this last election when big tech worked together to singlehandedly repress and suppress that Hunter Biden story and then after they went on to deplatform President Trump and deplatform numerous other conservatives and shut down speech,” Hawley told host Mark Levin. “I mean, if you don’t understand the power of big tech now, then you’re never going to.”

He continued, “I just think that for so long many conservatives and republicans just said, ‘Well, surely tech is not that powerful,’ and they’ve also said, ‘Well, if it is the result of the free market, then it must be OK. Of course, this is not the result of the free market. Monopoly is almost never the result of the free market. Again, our founders were right about this. Our founders said that anytime you get concentrated power usually means government has interfered. You know, concentrated power, monopoly, aristocracy — that is a political choice. That is the result of policy and exactly what we have here. I think part of what we’ve got to do — those of us who are saying that we have got to break up the power of these tech companies, the power of these woke capitalists, these monopolies. We’ve got to explain government has interfered time and time again to help these people get big, get strong, get powerful, and now they are suppressing conservative voices. Now they’re trying to run our economy and to run our government, and they will do all of that if we let them.”

Hawley went on to say the left is “cheering” big tech and its efforts to censor conservatives.

“They love the power that these companies have,” he advised. “They love it. They love the power over speech that Facebook and Twitter have, and they want them to do more.”

