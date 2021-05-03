Giuliani: ‘Covert Warrant’ on iCloud Initiated the Same Day I Started Representing Trump

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, formerly Donald Trump’s legal counsel and under investigation by the Department of Justice for an alleged violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), questioned the timeline of the investigation.

According to Giuliani, the Department of Justice initiated a so-called covert warrant to surveil Giuliani’s iCloud on May 1, 2018. Also, according to the former New York City mayor, it was the same day he began representing Trump.

“My attorney, Robert Costello, was told that they obtained a covert warrant. And the date of the warrant was from May 1, 2018, until November 4, 2019. They took everything on my iCloud from that period of time. Now, interestingly, May 1 is when I started representing Donald Trump. They wanted nothing on me before that. So, you can’t say that their main interest wasn’t Donald Trump.”

“So, the day — just about the day that I begin representing him is the day they go invade my iCloud,” Giuliani continued. “So, try telling somebody that it wasn’t to get the material on Donald Trump. And then they have a year and a half of material, all through my representation of him during the complete fraud of a collusion thing, and then all during my representation of him during the Ukrainian … up until November 4. They have had that for a year and a half and haven’t been able to produce a single allegation against me. They have had it for a year and a half.”

Giuliani, throughout the interview, insisted he had turned down lobbying and any opportunities to engage in FARA activities.

