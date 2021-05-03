Jeff Flake: ‘We Need to Move on’ from Questioning Election Results — ‘We Could Do Well in the Midterms’

During Monday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) urged Republican lawmakers to “move on” from questioning the 2020 presidential election results.

With the Democratic Party “moving more progressive,” Flake suggested “there is plenty of room” for the GOP to “do well in the midterms.” He said to do so, the party would need to quit the “craziness of questioning the last election and going after” people who have spoken out against former President Donald Trump.

“I think they’ll come around, but it will take a while. It certainly hasn’t happened yet. In the end, if we keep losing elections — remember, since President Trump was elected, we lost the White House, we lost the House, we lost the Senate, we lost about 400 legislative seats nationwide in state legislatures, so it hasn’t been a winning formula. And ultimately, a party realizes we can’t go on this way. But, boy … we’re sure taking our sweet time, and right here in Arizona, we’re going through, I think, the fourth election audit to try to change the election results somehow. It’s crazy. We need to move on. And we, you know, explain the differences between us and the Democrats. And with the Democratic Party moving more progressive, there is plenty of room there. And we could do well in the midterms, but not if we continue this craziness of questioning the last election and going after those who aren’t completely devoted to the former president.”

“Good polling has been done here in Arizona where I think it’s about 78% of Republicans believe that Joe Biden did not win legitimately in Arizona,” he later added. “That’s debilitating for a party moving ahead. You’ve got to be based on truth, or you really don’t have a future. It’s very, very troubling for all of us.”

