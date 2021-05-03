Omar: There’s ‘Emotional Exhaustion’ from Talking with People Who Insist U.S Isn’t Racist

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) stated that there is emotional fatigue among black lawmakers because they have to have conversations with those “who want to turn a blind eye to the injustices that exist within our systems, who continue to insist that this country is not a country that is racist, that our systems don’t have racism embedded in them.”

Omar said, “I think there is a lot of emotional exhaustion that many of us who are black lawmakers and black people in public service are experiencing. Because every single day you know that there are ways to transform the justice system, the policing system, and you have to have conversation[s] with people who want to turn a blind eye to the injustices that exist within our systems, who continue to insist that this country is not a country that is racist, that our systems don’t have racism embedded in them.”

