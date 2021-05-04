Abrams: ‘As a Partisan,’ I Worry New Voting Laws Could Cause Dems to Lose in 2022

During an interview with “PBS NewsHour” Senior National Correspondent Amna Nawaz on Tuesday, former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams stated that, “as a partisan,” she is worried that the various voting laws passed in several states could cause Democrats, who are “over-representative of communities of color, of communities that are disadvantaged and marginalized” to lose in the 2022 midterms, and that if we respond to changing demographics by restricting voting, that says that American democracy “is not safe, it is not sound, and it is not resilient.”

Nawaz asked, “What do you think the impact of those laws could be when you look ahead specifically to the midterm elections? Are you concerned that Democrats could actually lose control of the House and Senate as a result of those?”

Abrams responded, “Yes. As a partisan, I am concerned about whether my party, which tends to be over-representative of communities of color, of communities that are disadvantaged and marginalized, that the party to which I pledge allegiance, or at least I have given my fealty, that the party could lose. But I honestly want us to return to the fundamentals of voting.”

Abrams also said, “In a nation like the U.S., with its changing demography, if the response to increased participation by communities of color, by young people, by women, if the response is to restrict their access and impede their participation, that is a very, very strong signal that we are heading in the wrong direction and that our democracy is not safe, it is not sound, and it is not resilient.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett