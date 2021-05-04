Jim Jordan on Liz Cheney: ‘I Was for Making a Change Three Months Ago’

Tuesday on FNC’s “The Story,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said House Republican Conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) would likely lose that post in coming weeks when House Republicans return to Washington when the U.S. House of Representatives is back in session.

Cheney, who has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump and other GOP causes, staved off one vote to oust her from the Conference chair post. However, Jordan said he anticipates this time to be different.

“It’s tough to be the spokesperson for your party, for your conference when you disagree with where 90% of your party and the conference is. So I do think there’s going to be a change. I was for making a change three months ago. There was a vote, and that didn’t prevail. Since that time, I’ve said we should be focused on the crazy things that the Democrats are doing, all their left-wing agenda and their spending, and so forth. But unfortunately, our conference chair wants to continue to talk about things that aren’t, I think, in the best interest of the party, in the best interest of the conference. So I do think there’s going to be another vote, and I think the outcome will be different.”

