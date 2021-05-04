Mia Love Warns GOP: Removing Cheney ‘Quite Offensive’ — ‘Doesn’t Look Good’

Former Rep. Mia Love (R-UT), now a CNN contributor, warned Republicans Tuesday on “The Situation Room” that removing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership role was “quite offensive.”

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “What’s your response to this growing tension within the House Republican Leadership?”

Love said, “I would like to issue a warning. I mean, removing Liz Cheney, who is the highest-ranking female in the House of Representatives, she actually is the only woman in leadership. You’re going to remove her, and then this idea that we want to replace her with another woman is quite offensive. It’s almost as if they’re saying you can only go so far, and if you don’t agree with everything we are saying, we are going to pick somebody else. That is the message the American people are getting. It doesn’t look good for the GOP. They should, however, focus on the out-of-control spending and some of the other things that they’ve got a lot of ammunition for, but that’s not what they’re doing. They’re focusing on ousting each other.”

Blitzer said, “She’s the highest-ranking Republican woman in the Republican leadership. Clearly, Nancy Pelosi is the highest-ranking woman in the house of representatives.”

