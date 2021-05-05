D.C. Mayor Bowser Won’t Commit to Allowing Dancing for Masked, Vaccinated People

On Wednesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) defended the city’s ban on dancing receptions at weddings and wouldn’t commit to allowing people to dance at weddings even if they were wearing masks and fully vaccinated.

Bowser said that “An alternate headline” for the rules could be “Now you can host a wedding in Washington, D.C.”

Host Alisyn Camerota later asked, “But mayor, is there any way that you would reconsider with masks on and, say, a card that shows fully vaccinated that you would allow dancing?”

Bowser responded, “We’re absolutely considering opening more activity as our case rates go down and our vaccination rates go up, and that’s in our hotels and that’s in our other venues.”

