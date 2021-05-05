GOP Rep. Biggs: By Ousting Liz Cheney, We Are Repudiating Her Attacks on Trump

Wednesday, during an appearance on the Fox News Channel, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) defended the growing sentiment for Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) ouster as the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference.

Biggs insisted the approach would signal pushback against Cheney for her disparaging remarks about former President Donald Trump, his policies and his agenda.

“By ousting her, what we’re saying is, we are repudiating your repudiation of the Trump policies and the Trump agenda and her attacks on the president,” he said. “So, right now, John, if I were to say this, President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. And when she’s out there attacking him, she’s attacking the leader of the Republican Party, and she’s attacking those of us who supported President Trump. She’s attacking the base of the Republican Party, who support President Trump. That is really the nub of this issue.”

The Arizona GOP lawmaker maintained that Republicans were still supportive of the former president, which was reflected in polling, and therefore it was not appropriate for her to be anti-Trump in a leadership role.

“They’re still supportive of President Trump,” Biggs added. “All the polling indicates that President Trump is still the titleholder. She can tell what her vision of the truth is, but she can’t do it as the leader of the Republican Party in Congress. And that’s what she was trying to do. And if she wants to say what she wants to say once she leaves, that’s great. If she has those opinions, that’s her business. That’s up to her — between her and her constituency. But when you take it out, and you’re acting as the person over all the Republicans in Congress, guess what? You have got to eat some of what your own personal feelings are for what 90% of our conference believes, and actually higher than 90%.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor