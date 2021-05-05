NM Gov. Grisham Praises D.C. on Dancing Ban: ‘Takes Courage to Be Really Clear’ about What Is ‘High-Risk’

On Wednesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) said that people can dance at weddings “if you’re socially distanced and you’re wearing a mask and you meet the other requirements with our level of vaccinations,” and praised D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), who has implemented an outright ban on dancing at wedding receptions, by stating that “it takes courage to be really clear about what constitutes high-risk activities and behaviors.”

Host Alisyn Camerota asked, “Is there dancing allowed in New Mexico, governor?”

Grisham responded, “Well, I’ll tell you what, if you’re socially distanced and you’re wearing a mask and you meet the other requirements with our level of vaccinations, yes. … I want to give the mayor — it takes courage to be really clear about what constitutes high-risk activities and behaviors.”

