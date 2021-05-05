Pelosi: Our Chances of Holding the House ‘Would Be Better’ If We Pass H.R. 1

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s “PBS NewsHour,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that Democrats will have a better chance of holding the House in 2022 if they pass H.R. and S. 1 “in order to remove obstacles to participation for people to vote.”

Host Judy Woodruff asked if Republicans controlling redistricting in some states and some red states gaining seats in the House will make holding the House majority in 2022 difficult for the Democrats.

Pelosi said, “Well, the elections are about campaigns, and we are ready. We are ready with our Ms: mobilization to own the ground to get out the vote with our message of unity for the people — again, so proud of what the Biden-Harris administration is putting forth — and then, of course, with the resources, the money that is needed to do this. But we would be better if we can [pass] H.R. and S. 1 in order to remove obstacles to participation for people to vote.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett