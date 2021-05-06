Cassidy: 25% of GOP Agrees with Liz Cheney, Will Be Needed to Win in 2022

Thursday on FNC’s “Your World,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) weighed in on the possibility of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) losing her post of House Republican Conference chairwoman when the House comes back into session next week.

Cassidy, who voted to convict Trump in his impeachment proceedings earlier this year, argued 25% of the GOP lined up with Cheney on Trump, according to polling, which he said would be needed to win elections in the upcoming midterm elections.

“However it is interpreted among the House members, it will be interpreted by the general public that she is being forced out because of her position on President Trump,” he said. “Now, there’s about 25% of Republicans, according to a recent poll, that actually agree strongly with her. If we’re going to appeal to everybody, those who support the president and those who don’t, then we have — they — each side has to see their view at least listened to. I support Liz, but I also think that if we’re going to win in 2022, we have to consider that very strongly.

Host Neil Cavuto followed up with a question about the possible “wrath” of Trump, which Cavuto suggested could be politically damaging. Cassidy argued politicians should be concerned with voters and reiterated his point that the GOP needed the portion of the Republican electorate that didn’t vote for Trump.

“I think that the only wrath we have to be concerned about is the wrath of voters who feel as if they are not heard,” Cassidy replied. “If we hear, we will win, and parties are about winning. It’s not about one person, even somebody such as former President Trump. It’s about the individual voter. As I mentioned, there’s about 25% of folks who strongly agree with Liz in the Republican Party. They need to be heard too if we’re going to do well in 2022.”

