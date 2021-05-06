CNN’s Navarro: Cheney Being Removed for Exposing GOP as ‘Eunuchs’ Worshipping Trump

CNN political commentator Ana Navarro said Thursday on “Tonight” that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was likely being removed from her House Republican Conference chairmanship because her colleagues were “embarrassed” that she showed them to be “a bunch of eunuchs on their knees worshipping at the altar of Donald Trump.”

Navarro said, “This is not about right or left. This is about right or wrong. This is about truth or Trump. This is about convictions or conspiracies. I’m going to tell you something I just want to get off my chest that I’m so disgusted by, so disgusted by two women lending themselves to this political witch-hunt against Liz Cheney. One is Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, a Republican who has been chosen by leadership to introduce the motion to remove Cheney, and the other one is Elise Stefanik. Surely they realize they are window dressing as women, being used as women because they are backstabbing another woman.”

She added, “Of course. It’s politically ambitious. It’s blind political ambition at the cost of principles, at the cost of conviction, at the cost of truth, at the cost of democracy. It is fear. Listen, look, the reason Liz Cheney’s being removed is not because she’s telling the truth. The reason Liz Cheney is being removed is because she’s embarrassing and humiliating the cowards and lemmings who refuse to acknowledge the fact that Donald Trump lost the election and helped lead an insurrection that breached the Capital on January 6th. They don’t take responsibility for that. They are embarrassed by the fact that Liz Cheney revealed them to be what they are, a bunch of eunuchs on their knees worshipping at the altar of Donald Trump.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN