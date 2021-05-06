Cotton: We Should Be Back to Normal Once Everyone’s Had Enough Time to Become Fully Vaccinated

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) argued that we should be back to normal “once it’s been more than enough time for everyone since the April 19 opening of vaccines to all Americans to get the vaccine and have the time for it to become thoroughly effective.”

Cotton said that we should convince people to get vaccinated by encouraging them to talk to people they trust like their doctors and friends who have been vaccinated, “and also that we can all get back to normal that much faster. We should largely be back to normal already, certainly, by the end of this month, once it’s been more than enough time for everyone since the April 19 opening of vaccines to all Americans to get the vaccine and have the time for it to become thoroughly effective.”

Cotton also stated that a crucial part of convincing people to get vaccinated is to tell people that once they’re vaccinated, they don’t need to keep wearing a mask and social distancing all the time.

