Klobuchar Praises Facebook on Trump: He ‘Shouldn’t Be Allowed to Make People Believe Lies’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Late Night,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) applauded Facebook not reinstating former President Donald Trump’s account because “someone like him shouldn’t be allowed to make people believe lies.”

Klobuchar said, “That was the right thing to do. He’s the disinformer-in-chief. He told the biggest lie of all time, which led to an insurrection by getting his followers to believe that the election was a fake. … There [have] to be some rules of the road in place, and someone like him shouldn’t be allowed to make people believe lies.”

Klobuchar then argued for using antitrust legislation against Facebook, and stated, “Facebook doesn’t need to own WhatsApp and Instagram. Maybe those two companies would have developed better privacy policies or misinformation policies and bells and whistles we’ll never know of.”

