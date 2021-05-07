CT Gov. Lamont: We’d Like to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate ‘for Another Month or Two’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) said his state has practically ended all of its coronavirus restrictions, except for the indoor mask mandate, which he stated he’d like to keep “for another month or two.”

Lamont said, “We virtually ended all restrictions except for one important one. We like people wearing the mask indoors for another month or two. Not when you’re at the restaurant table, when you’re between tables and moving around. And we’re really doing everything we can to provide incentives for more people to get vaccinated.”

