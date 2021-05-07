Labor Sec’y Walsh: ‘Many’ Kids Not in School Full-Time, and That’s a Barrier to People Returning to Work

On Friday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh reacted to the jobs report by stating that issues of childcare and the fact that “many of our kids are still in school in a hybrid model” and some are still learning remotely are some of the “barriers” to people getting back into the workforce.

