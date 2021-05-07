Warren: Jobs Numbers Show ‘We Need Universal Childcare’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) argued that the jobs numbers “are a reminder that we need universal childcare in this country” and that childcare should be “part of our basic infrastructure.”

Warren said, “The numbers are a reminder that we need universal childcare in this country. We’ve already seen how women have had to drop out of the workforce, have been pushed out of the workforce, and one of the principal reasons is because of childcare. You know, we had a childcare crisis long before the pandemic came along. But with the pandemic, a bad problem got a whole lot worse. Now, the good news is that the Rescue Plan had childcare in it. But we now need to make childcare part of our basic infrastructure.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett