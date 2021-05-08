Dem Rep. and former CIA Analyst Slotkin: CIA’s Recruitment Ad ‘Misses the Mark’ – ‘Don’t Know Who They’re Trying to Appeal to’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), a former CIA analyst, criticized the agency’s recent recruiting ad by stating that it underestimates young people and she doesn’t understand who the ad is supposed to appeal to since people who are interested in working at the CIA “are interested in the mission that is bigger than themself.”

Slotkin stated, “As the CIA officer in the room, I watched this a couple days ago and I said, I think — I don’t know who they’re trying to appeal to. Because the people that I know who are interested in working to serve their country are interested in the mission that is bigger than themself.”

She later added, “I have a lot of young people who work for me. I spend my time with a lot of young people. And I just think that this misses the mark. I think that they are underestimating the average young person.”

