GOP Rep. Gallagher: Evidence ‘Stacking Up’ Supporting Lab Leak Theory on COVID

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) stated that the evidence “is stacking up” in favor of the hypothesis that the coronavirus outbreak took place due to a lab leak and called for investigations into whether American funding was involved in the lab.

Gallagher said, “The evidence is stacking up in favor of the lab leak hypothesis. But admittedly, we don’t know. And what I’m saying is, we should know. We need to get to the bottom of it.”

He also asked, “Shouldn’t we at least examine the lab leak hypothesis and understand if U.S. money was involved in it?”

