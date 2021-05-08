McWhorter: Race Relations Have Gotten Less Honest and Progressive Since Summer 2020

Ian Hanchett

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Columbia University Professor and author John McWhorter said that back in the mid-2000s, race relations were “a little more honest and a little more progressive” than they are, especially since the summer of 2020.

McWhorter said, “I am beginning to think that I miss 2004, 2005. Because race relations were difficult then, but I was already writing about them then, it was at least a little more honest and a little more progressive than what’s happened, especially since last summer, but a lot of it started creeping in around 2014. And yeah, there’s something that’s gone really wrong and I think the catalyst is this weird thing called social media.”

